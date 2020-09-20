Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natura &Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCO opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.84. Natura &Co has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90.

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.08 million.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Natura &Co in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

