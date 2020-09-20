Nebulas Reaches One Day Volume of $2.04 Million (NAS)

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00003327 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi, Allcoin, Gate.io and Neraex. Nebulas has a total market cap of $18.88 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Nebulas has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04354387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034122 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (CRYPTO:NAS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,430,591 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official website is nebulas.io . Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Allcoin, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Neraex, BCEX and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

