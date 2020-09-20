Needham & Company LLC Boosts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $150.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NXPI. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.76.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.26. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $58.41 and a 52 week high of $139.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,801.29, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 18.66%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,643.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 6,079 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

