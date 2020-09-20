Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NKTR has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ NKTR opened at $20.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $28.60.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 264.38% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, SVP Mark Andrew Wilson sold 1,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $30,075.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total transaction of $122,839.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,235 shares of company stock valued at $1,452,400 over the last three months. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,921,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $605,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,264 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 4,898,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,167 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,399,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,722,000 after purchasing an additional 874,810 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 578,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after purchasing an additional 446,271 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 20,482,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $365,620,000 after buying an additional 402,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

