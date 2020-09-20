Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0178 on Major Exchanges

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 165.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree token can currently be bought for $0.0178 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox and Coinone. Nestree has a total market cap of $19.39 million and approximately $12.90 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00042679 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10,935.57 or 1.00324818 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005442 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000407 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00178770 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,086,189,181 tokens. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree

Buying and Selling Nestree

Nestree can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinone and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the exchanges listed above.

