New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.67.

NJR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,695,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 58,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1,059.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 108,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after buying an additional 99,063 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 92,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in New Jersey Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,423,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,652. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.32. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $45.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $32.36.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be given a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.