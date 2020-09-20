Newton (NEW) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Newton has a market cap of $12.46 million and approximately $690,107.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Newton has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar. One Newton coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00042088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00234334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00088624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.01416745 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00212244 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000705 BTC.

About Newton

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

