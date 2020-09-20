Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.57.

OSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Norbord in a report on Friday, September 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on Norbord from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. BofA Securities downgraded Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Raymond James upgraded Norbord from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Norbord from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

OSB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.95. 256,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Norbord has a 12-month low of $8.92 and a 12-month high of $36.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.59.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.28. Norbord had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $421.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Norbord’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norbord will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2251 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from Norbord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Norbord’s payout ratio is currently -248.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Norbord during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Norbord by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Norbord during the 1st quarter worth $189,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Norbord during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Norbord by 387.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,346 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

