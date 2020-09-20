Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Receives $26.06 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.06.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th.

NYSE JWN traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.48. The company had a trading volume of 10,753,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,222,088. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $12.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JWN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Nordstrom by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,541,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,034,000 after acquiring an additional 305,125 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 145.8% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 7,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,166,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,229,000 after purchasing an additional 403,865 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $696,000. 64.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

