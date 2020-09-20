North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON NAIT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 223 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 262,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.
About North American Income Trust
