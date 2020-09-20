North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.80

North American Income Trust PLC (LON:NAIT) announced a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON NAIT traded up GBX 1 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 223 ($2.91). The stock had a trading volume of 262,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $319.40 million and a PE ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 225.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 232.

About North American Income Trust

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

