Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $390.80.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. ValuEngine raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock.

NOC traded down $2.34 on Friday, hitting $341.50. 689,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,084. Northrop Grumman has a 52 week low of $263.31 and a 52 week high of $385.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $337.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.49.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total transaction of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter valued at $21,230,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 859,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,058,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

