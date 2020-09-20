NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVZMY shares. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of NOVOZYMES A/S/S in a research report on Thursday, August 13th.

OTCMKTS:NVZMY traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $65.47. 11,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,979. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 0.61. NOVOZYMES A/S/S has a 52-week low of $37.99 and a 52-week high of $66.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.90.

NOVOZYMES A/S/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). NOVOZYMES A/S/S had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $494.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.01 million. On average, analysts predict that NOVOZYMES A/S/S will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novozymes A/S produces and sells industrial enzymes and microorganisms worldwide. The company offers agriculture solutions, including crop protection, and animal health and nutrition solutions; fermentation, lignecellulosic hydrolysis, liquefaction, process enhancement, and saccharifaction solutions for bioenergy; baking, beverages, dairy, and protein ingredients for the food and beverage industry; and laundry, dishwashing, hand washing, and cleaning solutions for the household care industry.

