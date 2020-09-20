Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Nucor also updated its Q3 2020
Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.91.
In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Nucor Company Profile
Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.
