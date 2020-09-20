Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. Nucor also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.50-0.55 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.99. Nucor has a 1 year low of $27.52 and a 1 year high of $58.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.91.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at $5,099,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.