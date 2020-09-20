NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $111.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.76.

NXPI stock opened at $126.09 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $58.41 and a 1-year high of $139.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,801.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The semiconductor provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 19.47% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.66%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $300,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,633,107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $798,873,000 after buying an additional 4,200,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,074,839 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $589,316,000 after purchasing an additional 129,991 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,347,699 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $526,819,000 after acquiring an additional 573,568 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $694,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070,819 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

