NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Given “Hold” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on NYMT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Group reissued a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 42.01, a current ratio of 42.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.83. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from NY MTG TR INC/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.15%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 148,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 53.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 36.8% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 3.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 267,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 1.5% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,218,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,706 shares in the last quarter. 53.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

