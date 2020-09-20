NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) & Its Rivals Critical Review

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NYSE:SLQT
|$531.52 million
|$81.15 million
|-133.44
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|$11.04 billion
|$841.34 million
|38.58
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NYSE:SLQT
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|293
|908
|1003
|72
|2.38
NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus target price of $31.10, indicating a potential upside of 45.67%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 11.46%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its rivals.
Profitability
This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NYSE:SLQT
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NYSE:SLQT Competitors
|7.58%
|21.57%
|7.14%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.5% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
NYSE:SLQT rivals beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.
About NYSE:SLQT
About NYSE:SLQT
