Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.20

Octopus Apollo VCT PLC (LON:OAP3) declared a dividend on Friday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.20 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This is an increase from Octopus Apollo VCT’s previous dividend of $1.10. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON OAP3 remained flat at $GBX 42.80 ($0.56) during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 million and a P/E ratio of 26.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 41.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 41.11. Octopus Apollo VCT has a one year low of GBX 37 ($0.48) and a one year high of GBX 44.50 ($0.58).

About Octopus Apollo VCT

Octopus Apollo VCT plc is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust (VCT). The objective of the Company is to invest in a diversified portfolio of unquoted United Kingdom smaller companies, which meet the relevant criteria for VCTs in order to generate income and capital growth over the long term.

