Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ OFLX opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.

Get Omega Flex alerts:

Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 196,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 52,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Omega Flex by 1,140.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Omega Flex by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.