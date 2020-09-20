Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ OFLX opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Omega Flex has a 12 month low of $50.38 and a 12 month high of $144.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.45 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.04.
Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Omega Flex had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter.
Omega Flex Company Profile
Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.
