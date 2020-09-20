OmiseGO (OMG) Achieves Market Cap of $243.84 Million

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on exchanges including Iquant, IDEX, Coinrail and Livecoin. During the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $243.84 million and $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00021955 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00015773 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000084 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000421 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OmiseGO is omg.omise.co . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Gate.io, Mercatox, DragonEX, Fatbtc, BitForex, AirSwap, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Kucoin, TOPBTC, B2BX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, OTCBTC, Ovis, Coinrail, IDEX, IDCM, Bancor Network, Coinone, Zebpay, Tokenomy, Upbit, Neraex, BX Thailand, Koinex, TDAX, DDEX, Coinsuper, Cryptopia, Coinnest, C2CX, CoinTiger, Braziliex, BigONE, ChaoEX, Huobi, Bit-Z, BitBay, Tidex, Bitbns, COSS, GOPAX, FCoin, ABCC, CoinExchange, Ethfinex, Poloniex, CoinEx, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Vebitcoin, IDAX, Iquant, Liqui, CoinBene, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin, Bithumb, Hotbit, Exmo, Binance, Independent Reserve, Kyber Network, DigiFinex, Radar Relay and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

