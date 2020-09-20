ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -535.37, a PEG ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $218,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,861,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total transaction of $83,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,960.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 169,620 shares of company stock valued at $3,673,040. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in ON Semiconductor by 14.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

