OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) to announce $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.24. OneMain posted earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $4.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.57 to $6.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.63 million. OneMain had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OMF. Barclays lifted their price target on OneMain from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Wedbush reduced their price target on OneMain from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OneMain from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in OneMain by 4.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in OneMain by 95.8% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter worth $25,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 149,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of OneMain by 4.6% during the second quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 27,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OMF traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,467. OneMain has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

