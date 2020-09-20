Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) versus BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ:BRTXQ) Critical Survey

BioRestorative Therapies (OTCMKTS:BRTXQ) and Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

Get BioRestorative Therapies alerts:

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Ontrak’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioRestorative Therapies $110,000.00 308.47 -$12.52 million N/A N/A Ontrak $35.10 million 32.51 -$25.66 million ($1.15) -57.07

BioRestorative Therapies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ontrak.

Volatility and Risk

BioRestorative Therapies has a beta of 103.98, suggesting that its stock price is 10,298% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ontrak has a beta of 2.59, suggesting that its stock price is 159% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.7% of Ontrak shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of BioRestorative Therapies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.2% of Ontrak shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioRestorative Therapies and Ontrak’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioRestorative Therapies N/A N/A N/A Ontrak -61.90% N/A -107.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BioRestorative Therapies and Ontrak, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioRestorative Therapies 0 0 0 0 N/A Ontrak 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ontrak has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.80%. Given Ontrak’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ontrak is more favorable than BioRestorative Therapies.

Summary

BioRestorative Therapies beats Ontrak on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioRestorative Therapies

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders. The BRTX-100 utilizes proprietary technology and involves collecting a patient's bone marrow, isolating and culturing stem cells from the bone marrow, and cryopreserving the cells. In an outpatient procedure, BRTX-100 is to be injected by a physician into the patient's damaged disc and treatment is intended for patients whose pain has not been alleviated by non-invasive procedures and who potentially face the prospect of surgery. The company have received authorization from the Food and Drug Administration to commence a Phase 2 clinical trial using BRTX-100to treat persistent lower back pain due to painful degenerative discs. The company is also developing Metabolic Program (ThermoStem), a cell-based therapy in preclinical stage to target obesity and metabolic disorders using brown adipose (fat) derived stem cells to generate brown adipose tissue (BAT). In addition, the company provides investigational curved needle device designed to deliver cells and/or other therapeutic products or material to the spine and discs. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a research and development agreement with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.; and a research agreement with Pfizer, Inc. and the University of Pennsylvania. The company was formerly known as Stem Cell Assurance, Inc. and changed its name to BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. in August 2011. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is based in Melville, New York. On March 20, 2020, BioRestorative Therapies, Inc., filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of New York.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc. operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need. The company's technology-enabled, OnTrak, program is designed to treat health plan members with unaddressed behavioral health conditions that cause or exacerbate chronic medical diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, coronary artery disease, COPD, and congestive heart failure. The OnTrak integrates evidence-based psychosocial and medical interventions delivered in-person or via telehealth along with care coaching and in-market community care coordinators who address the social and environmental determinants of health. The company was formerly known as Catasys, Inc. and changed its name to Ontrak, Inc. in July 2020. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.