Oppenheimer Increases Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $550.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $430.00 to $550.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and set a $550.00 price objective (up previously from $430.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Griffin Securities increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $334.00 to $427.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $499.63.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $467.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $473.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $397.78. The company has a market cap of $224.27 billion, a PE ratio of 61.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.94. Adobe has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.74, for a total transaction of $2,598,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 35,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,324,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,983 shares of company stock valued at $39,560,726 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,835 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,070,000 after buying an additional 8,413 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,333,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 471,160 shares of the software company’s stock worth $205,100,000 after buying an additional 15,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 772 shares of the software company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.