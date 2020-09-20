Oppenheimer Raises Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) Price Target to $250.00

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NICE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nice from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nice from $156.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nice from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nice from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nice presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $213.30.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $216.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Nice has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $238.35. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 12.21%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nice will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NICE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Nice by 32.1% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the second quarter valued at $126,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nice in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nice by 11.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 54.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

