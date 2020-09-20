Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Sony (NYSE:SNE)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of Sony (NYSE:SNE) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNE. ValuEngine cut Sony from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sony in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a conviction-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sony has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.67.

NYSE:SNE opened at $78.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Sony has a twelve month low of $50.94 and a twelve month high of $84.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.79.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $18.31 billion for the quarter. Sony had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sony will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sony during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

