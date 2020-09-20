Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.25) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oragenics.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NASDAQ:OGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.15).

Shares of Oragenics stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,314,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,162. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.70.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

Featured Article: Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oragenics (OGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.