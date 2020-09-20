Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. operates as a supplier of Carbon Black. It offers products for Coatings, Printing Inks, Polymers, Rubber and other applications. Orion operates in two segments: Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The Company’s Gas Blacks, Furnace Blacks and Specialty Carbon Blacks tint, colorize and enhance the performance of plastics, paints and coatings, inks and toners, adhesives and sealants, tires, and manufactured rubber goods such as automotive belts and hoses. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Orion Engineered Carbons from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

OEC stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. Orion Engineered Carbons has a 12-month low of $5.93 and a 12-month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $900.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day moving average is $10.42.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 43.99% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $202.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corning F. Painter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.70 per share, with a total value of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,977 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,807.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OEC. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Orion Engineered Carbons by 34.7% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332,476 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,701,000 after buying an additional 601,251 shares during the period. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 50.9% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 2,006,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,245,000 after buying an additional 676,931 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 0.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,596,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 13,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Orion Engineered Carbons in the second quarter valued at about $14,034,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons by 4.0% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,140 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 39,279 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

