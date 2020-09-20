Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

OTTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Sidoti raised Otter Tail from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Otter Tail from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otter Tail presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.50.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

OTTR stock opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. Otter Tail has a one year low of $30.95 and a one year high of $57.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.31.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $192.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Otter Tail’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Otter Tail will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Otter Tail by 10.4% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.