Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Monday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Overstock.com in a report on Friday, September 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Overstock.com from $66.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com stock opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.59 and a beta of 4.44. Overstock.com has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.96. The company had revenue of $783.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.20 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%. Overstock.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Jean Mathews sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total transaction of $107,121.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,861.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 4,469 shares of Overstock.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $335,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,766 shares in the company, valued at $432,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,514 shares of company stock valued at $823,832 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the second quarter worth $73,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 65.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.