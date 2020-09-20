Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) to announce $1.38 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.30 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.43 billion. Ovintiv posted sales of $1.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.72 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $5.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 56.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $5.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $12.00 to $14.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.26.

Shares of OVV traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 14,472,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,615,425. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 4.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $675,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

