Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Immunotec Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Oxford Immunotec Global alerts:

Oxford Immunotec Global stock opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $334.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.43 and a beta of 1.14. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 million. Oxford Immunotec Global had a negative return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 28.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oxford Immunotec Global will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,695 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 417,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after buying an additional 82,185 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 55,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 20,579 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 172,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 101,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 85,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after buying an additional 15,598 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Immunotec Global

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Immunotec Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.