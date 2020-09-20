Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) & CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) Head to Head Analysis

CRYO-CELL International (OTCMKTS:CCEL) and Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by institutional investors. 53.8% of CRYO-CELL International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.6% of Pacific Health Care Organization shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Pacific Health Care Organization’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRYO-CELL International 11.41% -57.17% 8.17% Pacific Health Care Organization 12.79% 9.29% 8.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CRYO-CELL International and Pacific Health Care Organization, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRYO-CELL International 0 0 0 0 N/A Pacific Health Care Organization 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

CRYO-CELL International has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Health Care Organization has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CRYO-CELL International and Pacific Health Care Organization’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRYO-CELL International $31.80 million 1.93 $2.29 million N/A N/A Pacific Health Care Organization $7.33 million 1.75 $1.20 million N/A N/A

CRYO-CELL International has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Health Care Organization.

Summary

Pacific Health Care Organization beats CRYO-CELL International on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CRYO-CELL International

Cryo-Cell International, Inc. engages in the cellular processing and cryogenic cellular storage with a focus on the collection and preservation of umbilical cord blood stem cells for family use. It provides cord tissue service that stores a section of the umbilical cord tissue, a source of mesenchymal stem cells that are used in regenerative medicine to treat a range of conditions, including heart, kidney, ALS, wound healing, and auto-immune diseases. The company also manufactures and sells PrepaCyte CB processing system, a technology used to process umbilical cord blood stem cells. It stores approximately 500,000 cord blood and cord tissue specimens worldwide. The company markets its cord blood stem cell preservation services directly to expectant parents, as well as by distributing information through obstetricians, pediatricians, childbirth educators, certified nurse-midwives, and other related healthcare professionals. Cryo-Cell International, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Oldsmar, Florida.

About Pacific Health Care Organization

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units. It also offers HCO and MPN programs; nurse case management services; and ancillary services, including utilization and medical bill review, lien representation, legal support, and Medicare set aside, network access fee services for workers' compensation claims. The company was formerly known as Clear Air, Inc. and changed its name to Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. in January 2001. Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. was incorporated in 1970 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

