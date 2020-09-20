PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PACW. ValuEngine downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.50.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PACW stock opened at $17.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.40. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $13.84 and a one year high of $40.14.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $295.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.27 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 90.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 28th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 30,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 135,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 2.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 40,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.