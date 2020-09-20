Pantos Reaches Market Cap of $1.10 Million (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One Pantos token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0342 or 0.00000313 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pantos has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $14,234.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009161 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00042834 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00235314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00089734 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.76 or 0.01416637 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000246 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00214320 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000708 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,215,341 tokens. Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Pantos Token Trading

Pantos can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

