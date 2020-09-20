PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Downgraded by Sidoti to Neutral

Sidoti downgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Sidoti currently has $41.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAR. Roth Capital upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PAR Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of PAR Technology from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.50.

PAR opened at $43.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $789.72 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. PAR Technology has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $46.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day moving average of $26.06.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The business had revenue of $45.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that PAR Technology will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $163,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,640.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 62.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 111.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,568 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 54.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 73.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

About PAR Technology

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

