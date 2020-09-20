PayBX Price Tops $0.0048 (AXPR)

PayBX (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 20th. One PayBX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000042 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PayBX has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $18,810.00 worth of PayBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PayBX has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00044053 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042306 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005091 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $475.69 or 0.04354387 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00056639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00034122 BTC.

About PayBX

PayBX (AXPR) is a token. It launched on January 29th, 2018. PayBX’s total supply is 345,214,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,214,001 tokens. PayBX’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire . PayBX’s official website is www.paybx.io . PayBX’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official

PayBX Token Trading

PayBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

