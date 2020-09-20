Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.18.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.16. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

