Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upgraded Paycom Software from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $328.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Paycom Software from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $278.18.
NYSE:PAYC opened at $273.70 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.16. Paycom Software has a 52-week low of $163.42 and a 52-week high of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.
In other Paycom Software news, COO Jon Evans sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.82, for a total transaction of $950,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,000 shares of company stock worth $18,548,040. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 12.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 346 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,130,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Paycom Software by 4.3% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 865 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.
