Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Paylocity from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Get Paylocity alerts:

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.00, a PEG ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.11. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $66.98 and a 52 week high of $156.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $130.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.55 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 18.18%. Paylocity’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 1,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.25, for a total transaction of $282,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 1,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.84, for a total transaction of $247,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $8,248,965.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,030,546. 37.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,554,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $518,602,000 after purchasing an additional 46,269 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,031,090 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,066,000 after purchasing an additional 172,273 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 826,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,573,000 after purchasing an additional 137,160 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 702,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,021,000 after purchasing an additional 98,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Paylocity by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 628,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,512,000 after purchasing an additional 77,099 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.