PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

PAYS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a report on Monday, August 17th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PaySign by 92.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,175,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 65,781 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PaySign by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,773 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PaySign in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PAYS traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.87. The stock had a trading volume of 491,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,930. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a one year low of $3.63 and a one year high of $12.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.44 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. Research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

