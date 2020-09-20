PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.44.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PaySign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Monday, August 17th. BidaskClub upgraded PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered PaySign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a report on Thursday, August 13th.

Get PaySign alerts:

Shares of PaySign stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $5.87. 491,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,930. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.37 and a beta of 1.36. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.44.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). PaySign had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $6.44 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that PaySign will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in PaySign during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of PaySign by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of PaySign by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 132,279 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in PaySign by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,446 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in PaySign in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. 28.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for PaySign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaySign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.