PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Analysts predict that PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) will announce $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PBF Logistics’ earnings. PBF Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Logistics will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PBF Logistics.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PBFX shares. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded PBF Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of PBF Logistics by 6.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 946,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in PBF Logistics by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 910,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after acquiring an additional 156,240 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PBF Logistics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after acquiring an additional 217,774 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

PBFX stock remained flat at $$8.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 327,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,118. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

