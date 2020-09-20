PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) Research Coverage Started at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.70.

Get PBF Logistics alerts:

Shares of PBF Logistics stock opened at $8.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a market cap of $553.68 million, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.70. PBF Logistics has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $89.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.40 million. PBF Logistics had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 122.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Logistics will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PBF Logistics by 164.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after buying an additional 838,560 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,290,000. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in PBF Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in PBF Logistics by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 476,930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after buying an additional 217,774 shares in the last quarter. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PBF Logistics

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Terminaling; and Storage. The company's assets include Delaware City Refining Company LLC (DCR) rail terminal, a double loop track with ancillary pumping and unloading equipment; the Toledo Truck Terminal, a crude truck unloading terminal; the DCR West Rack, a heavy crude oil rail unloading facility at the Delaware city refinery; the Toledo storage facility, which includes a propane storage and loading facility; the DCR products pipeline, an interstate petroleum products pipeline; the DCR Truck Rack, a truck loading rack; the San Joaquin Valley pipeline system and Paulsboro natural gas pipeline; and Knoxville Terminals, which consists of two refined product terminals located in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.