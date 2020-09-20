Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pearson PLC (NYSE:PSO) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms recently commented on PSO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

NYSE:PSO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.45. The company had a trading volume of 290,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of -0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.71. Pearson has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $10.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0778 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Pearson’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Pearson by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,319,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 1,417,638 shares in the last quarter. 13D Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter worth $2,664,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $859,000. Bogle Investment Management L P DE purchased a new position in shares of Pearson during the 1st quarter worth $531,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Core, and Growth. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or via access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

