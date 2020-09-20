PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PFSI. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.67.

NYSE:PFSI opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The company had revenue of $821.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 16.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $528,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanford L. Kurland sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $614,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 481,844 shares of company stock valued at $22,732,000. 21.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 24,351 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after buying an additional 84,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

