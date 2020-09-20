Pentair (NYSE:PNR) PT Raised to $55.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BofA Securities raised shares of Pentair from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.38.

PNR stock opened at $46.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. Pentair has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 407,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,139,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pentair by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 327,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,183 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Pentair by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 84,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 210.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

