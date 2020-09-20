Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.
Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.
In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $382,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Perdoceo Education
Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.
See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?
Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.