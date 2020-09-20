Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Perdoceo Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.67.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.34 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.18. Perdoceo Education has a 52 week low of $7.11 and a 52 week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. Perdoceo Education’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 46,454 shares of Perdoceo Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $789,718.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $382,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 12.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 79,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 8,693 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth about $2,095,000. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through three segments: Colorado Technical University, American InterContinental University, and All Other Campuses.

