Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Perficient from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of PRFT stock opened at $42.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. Perficient has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $53.76.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.11. Perficient had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $146.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.61 million. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Perficient by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

