Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Get Perspecta alerts:

A number of other research firms have also commented on PRSP. BidaskClub lowered Perspecta from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Perspecta from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cowen began coverage on Perspecta in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a hold rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lowered Perspecta from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Perspecta from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Perspecta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.33.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $19.48 on Wednesday. Perspecta has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $29.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.37.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%.

In other Perspecta news, Director Philip O. Nolan purchased 4,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.97 per share, for a total transaction of $100,732.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John M. Curtis purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.93 per share, with a total value of $49,825.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 25,439 shares of company stock worth $553,795 over the last three months.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRSP. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Perspecta in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perspecta during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of Perspecta by 28.9% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Perspecta in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.