Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PETS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sidoti upgraded shares of Petmed Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Petmed Express stock opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. Petmed Express has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.73 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.69.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $96.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO Menderes Akdag sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,760,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PETS. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Petmed Express during the second quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Petmed Express during the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Petmed Express by 99.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Petmed Express by 2,152.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petmed Express by 41.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.