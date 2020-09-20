PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

PUGOY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Redburn Partners raised shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of PEUGEOT SA/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

PUGOY traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.31. 2,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,169. PEUGEOT SA/ADR has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $30.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peugeot SA manufactures automobiles and light commercial vehicles. It produces motorbikes, scooters, hydraulic engines, vehicle components and provides after sales service. The Peugeot operates through the following business segments: Peugeot Citroen DS Automotive, Opel Vauxhall Automotive, Automotive Equipment and Finance.

